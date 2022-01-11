ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comcast, ViacomCBS Streamer SkyShowtime Taps Monty Sarhan as CEO

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQRHp_0did9sSL00

Monty Sarhan will be the CEO of SkyShowtime , the Europe-focused streamer revealed by Comcast and ViacomCBS in 2021.

Sarhan joined Comcast Cable in Dec. 2019 as senior VP, content acquisition, where he was responsible for a multi-billion dollar content budget. Previously, Sarhan was executive VP and general manager at MGM’s premium entertainment service Epix and prior to that, had a stint as general counsel and senior VP at WWE. Sarhan is a graduate of the Duke University School of Law.

The executive will be based in London. He will assume his role later this month, following regulatory approval of SkyShowtime, reporting directly to the SkyShowtime board and working alongside the leadership team, which will be announced in due course.

Sky executive VP and CEO Andrea Zappia wrote in an internal memo seen by Variety : “Monty is ideally suited to take the reins of SkyShowtime, drawing upon his extensive experience spanning the entertainment industry, having worked in programming, strategy and distribution at subscription services and across MVPD, video on demand, and direct-to-consumer platforms. Monty joins SkyShowtime from Comcast Cable where he has worked for the past two years as senior vice president of content acquisition overseeing the department’s finance, operations, compliance, and strategy teams and negotiating many of Comcast Cable’s content partnerships. He previously led MGM’s premium television service Epix as executive vice president and general Manager, leading the service to record subscriber growth and launching its direct-to-consumer service. Prior to that, Monty worked at ViacomCBS and was part of the original launch team at Epix, which began as a ViacomCBS joint venture, joining as its head of business affairs.”

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, wrote in another internal memo: “Monty’s career at the forefront of both content and technology, his ability to scale businesses, and his background with both JV partners make him the perfect leader for the business as we bring the very best entertainment, movies, and original series from the ViacomCBS, Sky, and NBCUniversal portfolio of brands to SkyShowtime.”

SkyShowtime will be available in more than 20 European markets in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ViacomCBS Renews Comcast Distribution Deal, Adds BET Plus to Xfinity Offerings

ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Cable have struck a new multi-year distribution agreement that will keep ViacomCBS’ broadcast, cable and streaming services available to Xfinity customers, the companies said Thursday. The pact includes renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’ linear networks, like CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime. Additionally, the deal will make streaming service BET Plus available through Xfinity platforms for the first time, and extend access to ViacomCBS’ other streamers: Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT. ViacomCBS’ renewed deal with Comcast comes just three days after WarnerMedia extended its...
BUSINESS
Variety

Imagine Entertainment in Talks to Sell Majority Stake to London Investment Firm Centricus

Imagine Entertainment is in negotiations to sell a majority stake in the production banner headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management Ltd. The talks were first reported by the The Wall Street Journal. The negotiations are accelerating but a source close to the situation cautions there’s still no certainty that a deal will come to fruition. The discussions under way with Centricus are said to value Imagine Entertainment, one of Hollywood’s largest independent content producers, at about $600 million to $700 million. The company has been in the hunt for a capital infusion through...
BUSINESS
Variety

WarnerMedia’s Christy Haubegger Joins Variety’s Sundance Series

As part of Variety‘s Sundance Film Festival programming, Variety will host a keynote conversation with Christy Haubegger, executive vice president of communications and chief inclusion officer at WarnerMedia, on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.   The far-ranging conversation will dive into numerous topics about the complex issues and ideas that are changing and driving the entertainment industry in 2022, including WarnerMedia’s commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace.  In the conversation, moderated by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay, Haubegger will discuss WarnerMedia’s film slate at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which is highlighted by their numerous projects helmed by female directors and filmmakers of...
MOVIES
smarteranalyst.com

Comcast Announces ViacomCBS Content Deal, 10G Milestone

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Comcast (CMCSA) has reached a multi-year content distribution agreement with ViacomCBS (VIAC) that will benefit its Xfinity customers. The company has also achieved another milestone in its 10G program. On the content distribution deal, Comcast’s Xfinity customers will gain access to ViacomCBS’ full...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viacomcbs#Taps#Streamer Skyshowtime#Vp#Mgm#Epix#Wwe#Mvpd#Comcast Cable
Deadline

ViacomCBS And Comcast Renew And Expand Carriage Deal, Adding BET+ To Streaming Roster On Xfinity

ViacomCBS and Comcast have reached a distribution renewal that continues carriage of CBS and a roster of cable networks on the No. 1 cable system in the U.S. while also deepening the companies’ streaming ties. The agreement follows a similarly comprehensive one reached earlier this week between Comcast and WarnerMedia. Comcast also closed a key agreement with Disney in late-2021. While cord-cutting is continuing to erode pay-TV revenue. The multi-year ViacomCBS deal includes carriage for ViacomCBS networks like CBS, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime. It also extends the availability of streaming...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

ViacomCBS, Comcast distribution agreements

ViacomCBS and Comcast Cable have reached comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS’s full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports programming to Xfinity customers. The multi-year deal features renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’s networks – including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS, Comcast Strike Multiyear Carriage Deal

ViacomCBS and Comcast Cable said on Thursday that they have reached “comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS’ full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports programming to Xfinity customers.” Financial terms of the multiyear agreement weren’t disclosed.  It includes renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’ TV networks, including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, Showtime and others, “in addition to extending the availability of ViacomCBS’ popular streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT, as well as expanding Comcast’s rights to include BET+,” the partners said. “We are pleased to have reached new...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

ViacomCBS Taps CommScope for CDN IP Distribution

HICKORY, N.C.—CommScope has announced that ViacomCBS has migrated from satellite content delivery technologies to Content Delivery Network (CDN) IP for ViacomCBS' FAVE, DABL and select Showtime linear channels using the CommScope DigiCipher Streaming system. The companies said that the migration represents the first ViacomCBS services to be fully transitioned...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
inparkmagazine.com

Meow Wolf names Jose Tolosa, formerly of ViacomCBS, as CEO

Meow Wolf, the US-based arts and entertainment company, announced it will welcome a new CEO, Jose Tolosa, formerly of ViacomCBS. Tolosa brings with him 25 years of experience in emerging industries and will be focused on continuing Meow Wolf’s expansion and growth. Tolosa joined Viacom in 2008 and held...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

ViacomCBS, Comcast strike new deal that extends access to Paramount+ and Pluto TV

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA – ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Cable today announced the companies have reached comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS' full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports programming to Xfinity customers. The multi-year deal features renewed carriage of ViacomCBS' networks – including CBS Television Network, BET,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Former WarnerMedia PR Vet Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC As SVP Communications

Keith Cocozza, a longtime public relations executive who spent nearly two decades at Time Warner/WarnerMedia, has joined CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. He’ll report to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman overseeing external and internal communications worldwide for the network, based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. He replaces former communications chief Brian Steel, who exited the NBC Universal-owned business news channel last September. Cocozza saw the old Time Warner through two major acquisitions, first by AOL in 2003, then by AT&T in 2018 where he worked on the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia, serving as executive VP for corporate...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

WarnerMedia, Comcast Renew Carriage Deal

PHILADELPHIA & LOS ANGELES—Comcast Cable and WarnerMedia have renewed their carriage agreement to distribute WarnerMedia’s lineup of cable networks to Xfinity TV customers. The deal covers TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español as well as on-demand and TV Everywhere content.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS Considering Selling The CW

WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS Inc. are considering a sale of The CW Network. The New York-based corporate partners are shopping around the Burbank-based broadcast network, per a story first posted in The Wall Street Journal and later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Irving, Texas-based media company Nexstar Media Group Inc. is among the companies that WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are wooing. Many of Nexstar’s almost 200 TV stations across the United States are already affiliates with The CW.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

ViacomCBS: A Deal Waiting To Happen

The scandal that has seen the implosion of Bill Hwang's family office has caused almost $20 billion to be wiped off the markets. Archegos Capital Management was a family office owned and operated by the now-famous tiger cub investor Bill Hwang. The family office ran into huge trouble back in early 2021 when several of his highly leveraged positions went the other way, causing multiple margin calls that he wasn't able to meet.
NFL
MarketWatch

WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS mull possible sale of CW Network

AT&T Inc.’s T, +2.74% WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS Inc. VIAC, +8.16% are exploring a possible sale of a significant stake or all of the CW Network, which they jointly own, according to people familiar with the matter. Among the suitors is Nexstar Media Group Inc. NXST,. +3.00%. , the nation’s...
BUSINESS
Deadline

The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz Confirms WarnerMedia & ViacomCBS Exploring “Strategic Opportunities” As Majority Stake In Network Is Shopped With Nexstar Among Suitors – Update

UPDATED with Mark Pedowitz’s comments, 7:50 AM: The CW might get a new majority owner. Fifteen years after the broadcast network’s launch, its co-parents, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia’ Warner Bros, are considering a controlling stake sale, sources confirm to Deadline. Nexstar Media Group, which is the CW’s largest affiliate group following its acquisition of Tribune, is believed to be among interested buyers. Sources caution that conversations with multiple suitors are in exploratory stages and no deal is imminent. The potential sale, first reported by the WSJ, comes amid an ownership change for WarnerMedia, which is being acquired by Discovery pending regulatory approval....
BUSINESS
Variety

Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 and Pregnant’ Alum, Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. A cause of death was not immediately available. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Jessica Cashmyer wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever. Please keep my family...
HOMELESS
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy