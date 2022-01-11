LumiraDx sees FY21 revenue $422M, consensus $376.57M

We wrote about Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) back in October and really liked what we saw with respect to the company's fundamentals. As we can see below on the technical chart, the descending triangle which was playing itself out at the time seems to have finally bottomed. Suffice it to say, we are expecting higher prices from here on for reasons we will get into. What really attracted us at the time was the company's extensive pipeline with really encouraging possibilities across a host of sectors. Furthermore, and what was crucial in our eyes was that the firm was generating ample cash-flow to ensure the pipeline was being given every possibility to prove itself. Management reiterated this on the recent earnings call by stating that its intention was to continue to invest behind its growth drivers which will undoubtedly lead to higher R&D investment in upcoming quarters. From a longevity standpoint, this is what investors want to see.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO