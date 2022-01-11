ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 in Key Role

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
Sharon Stone has joined HBO Max’s “ The Flight Attendant ” for Season 2, playing the mother of star Kaley Cuoco ’s Cassie Bowden, Variety has learned.

“The Flight Attendant” Season 2 will see Academy Award-nominee Stone join in the recurring role of Lisa Bowden , Cassie’s estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare.

Along with Cuoco and Stone, the cast for “The Flight Attendant” Season 2 includes returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, as well as new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, along with returning recurring guest stars Knight and Audrey Grace Marshall, and new recurring cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

In the first season of “The Flight Attendant,” Cassie, a flight attendant who drinks too much, wakes up after a night of partying with a rich passenger ( Michiel Huisman), only to find him murdered in his hotel bed. She sets about trying to solve his murder — and exonerating herself — but gets entangled in a murderous web of high-tech, high-finance shenanigans. She nearly gets killed in the process (many times), but along the way works through her tumultuous childhood, and begins to see the value in making different choices for herself, her friends and her brother (T.R. Knight).

Cuoco told Variety last August , ahead of the fall start of production on “The Flight Attendant” Season 2, that the new episodes of what HBO Max had originally intended as a limited series will explore what happens when you take the alcohol away from Cassie, who hid behind it while still being a functioning alcoholic.

“This is someone who is her normal self, when she’s slowly basically medicating her self all day long. And it’s only when all that is taken away is when she starts to fall,” Cuoco said. “I figured, well, I think she’s normal until it’s truly gone. That’s her main line.”

Cuoco says Cassie is “definitely going to be trying to live a sober life while still trying to be who she was.”

“And I think that’s what she’s going to struggle with the most. ‘Am I the same person I was before? Or are people going to like me? Am I still fun?’ And then still trying to have her job. And she’s also a CIA asset, which is a very small job. This is not some sort of agent. She is a teeny tiny asset. But she seems to get confused as to what is needed from her and gets herself stuck in a situation that she should not be in.”

“The Flight Attendant” was developed by Steve Yockey, who is co-showrunner alongside Natalie Chaidez. Yockey and Natalie Chaidez executive produce along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree. Bonnie Munoz is producer and Jess Meyer is co-executive producer.

The comedy hails from Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.

Deadline first reported the news of Stone’s casting on “The Flight Attendant” Season 2.

