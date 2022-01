Broome County Sheriff's officials say a man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend's brother after an earlier argument with the woman. Sheriff's Deputies were called to an apartment complex at 9 Kattelvelle Road in Chenango Bridge, in the Town of Chenango at around 6:40 p.m. January 14 and found 20-year-old Crishtian Smith-Bartlett on his knees in the parking lot with his hands in the air.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO