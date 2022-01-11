ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaya acquires 50% of Medical Cannabis Project in Greece

By Khyathi Dalal
 5 days ago
Kaya (OTCQB:KAYS) announced that its majority owned subsidiary Kaya Farms Greece has executed an agreement to acquire 50%...

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

