Kaya acquires 50% of Medical Cannabis Project in Greece

Stepan Company has had something of a bumpy past in recent years, but the worst for the company appears past it. Some of the more interesting companies to invest in are those that have products located everywhere but that you never know the name of. An interesting corner of the market where this takes place is in the chemicals space. We use chemicals for almost everything these days, yet the companies themselves are not household names. This allows fundamentally attractive companies that have very solid business models to sometimes fly under the radar, which ultimately might result in value being left on the table for long-term, value-oriented investors. One such firm is a company called Stepan Company (SCL). Although financial performance over the past few years has been a bit mixed on the top line, the company has generated attractive and generally growing cash flows. That trend continued through what we have of the 2021 fiscal year reported, and, on top of this, shares of the enterprise are trading at levels that should generally be considered attractive.

