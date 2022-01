Due to social distancing, Dungeons & Dragons games had to take a break, but most groups are vaccinated and back at it in-person. If you’re not ready for in-person games yet, you can’t still try to play via Zoom, but I can tell you from experience it just isn’t the same. Half the fun of D&D is physically being with your friends. The party needs to be together.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO