ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional to perform at JJ’s Live

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fI6sk_0did8EYQ00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Live announced in a Tuesday, Jan. 11 Facebook post Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional will perform at the venue in Fayetteville, Ark. on March 5.

Ludacris coming to JJ’s Live in Fayetteville

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. with pit/foor tickets costing $125. VIP packages are also available for a higher price and can be purchased at jjslive.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashboard Confessional#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy