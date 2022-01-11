Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional to perform at JJ’s Live

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Live announced in a Tuesday, Jan. 11 Facebook post Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional will perform at the venue in Fayetteville, Ark. on March 5.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. with pit/foor tickets costing $125. VIP packages are also available for a higher price and can be purchased at jjslive.com .

