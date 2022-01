The group raised concerns about minority representation. The League of Women Voters of Florida president blasted the Senate’s two redistricting plans as unconstitutional. A day before the full Senate considers congressional (S 8040) and Senate (S 8058) maps, the civic group issued a news release panning the drafts. The missive argued the maps “violate the U.S. Constitution, the Voting Rights Act and Florida’s Constitution because the new district maps don’t adequately reflect the growth of minorities in the state since the 2010 Census and they unfairly favor one party over another.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO