Public Health

'Corner starting to be turned' in Covid battle

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first minister says there are signs a corner is starting to be turned in the current...

The Independent

Covid news - live: Omicron wave ‘compromising’ NHS care, leader warns as Wales eases restrictions

The Welsh government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions brought in over the Christmas period to slow the spread of Omicron.The move was announced on Thursday night and Mark Drakeford, the first minister, will set out further details at a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fresh No 10 rule-breaking claims emerge as PM puts fight back plan in place

Fresh allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street have emerged as it was reported Boris Johnson is looking to reboot his leadership after a bruising week.The Prime Minister’s administration was forced to apologise on Friday to Buckingham Palace after it emerged two staff parties were reportedly held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating the litany of claims about lockdown-busting parties in Government, is said to have been “completely blindsided” by the latest revelations, The Times reported.The newspaper said the official is concerned that Downing Street staff are withholding information about parties from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-ten forced to battle Covid-19 and pneumonia alone in hospital due to pandemic restrictions - but his family were finally allowed to say goodbye at the 11th hour

A father-of-ten has tragically died after a gruelling battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia. John Talo tested positive to coronavirus in November, but his condition became life-threatening about a month later when his inflamed lungs filled with fluid - which quickly became infected. His wife Ellen, daughter, nine sons, two grandchildren,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Covid restrictions on outdoor events and matches lifted

Coronavirus restrictions on the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events in Scotland have been lifted, meaning football and rugby matches can go ahead with fans in the stands.In response to the Omicron wave, rules were put in place from Boxing Day to limit the number of people who can attend outdoor events to a maximum of 500.On Tuesday last week, Nicola Sturgeon announced these rules would be eased amid early signs the country had “turned a corner”.As well as football matches, Murrayfield will be able to hold a full house in the Six Nations rugby.Scots will still be required...
WORLD
Daily Mail

A THIRD of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, study claims as nurses call for NHS staff to be exempt from No10's new self-isolation rules

A third of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, according to a study that illustrates the gamble ministers face in cutting the self-isolation time. University of Exeter experts warned it meant a 'potential risk of onward transmission', given that tens of thousands of Brits are currently testing positive every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Charles refuses to answer questions on Andrew as he visits storm-hit estate

The Prince of Wales refused to answer questions about his younger brother’s position as he toured a storm-lashed country estate the day after the Duke of York was stripped of his honorary military titles and gave up his HRH style.On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.The move came after a judge in America threw out Andrew’s motion to dismiss a civil sexual assault case against him, and ruled it can go to trial.Charles who is the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, was pressed on the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 'I couldn't visit my brother to tell him mum had died'

Revelations that up to 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" party in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown in May 2020, have upset many people who were separated from dying loved ones, unable to attend funerals or alone during life-changing events as they followed the rules. Here...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Endemic Covid: Is the pandemic entering its endgame?

Who hasn't let out an exasperated "Is the pandemic finished yet?" or a "When can I just get on with my life?" over the past two years? I know I have. The answer to those questions could be... very soon. There is growing confidence that Omicron could be hurtling the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

‘I feel like an idiot’: Funeral officer gets emotional as he discusses latest Downing Street party allegations

A funeral officer broke down in tears and said he felt “like an idiot” in following coronavirus rules in light of the latest Downing Street party allegations. Speaking to LBC’s James O’Brien, Camiel Chaudhary said he stopped a lot of people attending cremations when rules put limits on the number of people who could attend funerals but since reading about continued allegations of rule breaking in Downing Street he wished he had been “more lenient”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 10,000

More than 10,000 people in Scotland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures.Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,910 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, data published by the Scottish Government on Friday shows.It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,038.Since Thursday January 13, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.Today, 9,910* more people have tested positive for #coronavirus1,544...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Humza Yousaf: Omicron wave appears to be ‘decelerating’

The Omicron wave of coronavirus appears to be “decelerating”, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.However, he stressed the need for more data in order to be definitive.On Thursday, the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus figures included both PCR and lateral flow test numbers for the first time.This was due to a change in the rules where a positive lateral flow result no longer needed a PCR confirmation.Mr Yousaf appeared on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Friday, where he was asked if the Omicron wave had passed its peak.The Health Secretary said he had spoken to his clinical advisors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ex-No 10 communications chief apologises for ‘anger and hurt’ caused by party

The Prime Minister’s former director of communications has apologised for the “anger and hurt” caused by a leaving party held in Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.James Slack who last year left No 10 to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, said the party on April 16 2021 “should not have happened at the time that it did”.Mr Slack said in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I...
POLITICS

