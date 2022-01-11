'Corner starting to be turned' in Covid battle

More than 10,000 people in Scotland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures.Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,910 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, data published by the Scottish Government on Friday shows.It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,038.Since Thursday January 13, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.Today, 9,910* more people have tested positive for #coronavirus1,544...
