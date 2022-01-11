Crews respond to structure fire on Nassau Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a structure fire on Nassau Street in downtown Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department said the fire had been contained and there was no one inside the building.

Police said the areas of Meeting Street and Romney Street, and Romney Street and Morrison Drive were blocked off while crews responded to the scene.

