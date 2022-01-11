ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Crews respond to structure fire on Nassau Street

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXiCq_0did7s6F00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a structure fire on Nassau Street in downtown Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department said the fire had been contained and there was no one inside the building.

Police said the areas of Meeting Street and Romney Street, and Romney Street and Morrison Drive were blocked off while crews responded to the scene.

Count on 2 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

One dead, 2 injured in structure fire Saturday afternoon in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Saturday responded to a deadly house fire in Downtown Charleston. According to CFD, crews responded to Athens Street after 3 p.m. following a report of a house fire with possible entrapment. Saint Andrews, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in single-vehicle crash near St. George

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says that one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision that happened early Sunday morning near the St. George area. According to SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on St. Mark Bowman Road when the SUV ran off […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department says the officer-involved shooting happened around 4 a.m. just off Crossroads Drive where officers were responding to a car break-in at the Palmetto Grove Apartments. Officials say once the suspect was identified by police, he attempted to run away. During a struggle, the officer tried […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Accidents
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating shooting at Pamilla Apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a West Ashley apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to Pamilla Apartments after reports of a shooting around 12:09 p.m., CPD says. Police say that one person was shot multiple times and taken to MUSC. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Accused car break-in suspect dead in officer-involved shooting Sunday morning, SLED to investigate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department says they have contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Crossroads Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday following a report of a vehicle break-in. Once the suspect […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Friends, family, search crews continuing to look for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A major search is underway for a missing boater near Wadmalaw Island. Crews from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies like St. Johns Fire Department were searching near the Cherry Point Boat Landing on Friday. Dozens of private […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rifle Range Road reopens after sewer main break

UPDATE: MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Rifle Range Road reopened shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday. ORIGINAL: MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday evening rush hour traffic may be impacted by an ongoing sewer main break in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department alerted motorists to the issue Thursday afternoon, saying the problem along Rifle […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Weather#Accident#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston detectives make arrest in a string of overnight burglaries along Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at businesses in North Charleston. The first two burglaries happened at Asian Garden and Carniceria La Esperanza on Rivers Avenue. In both cases, the front door glass was shattered. A report from the North Charleston Police Department […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected porch pirate arrested after leading North Charleston officers in a brief pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspected porch pirate was arrested Wednesday following a brief vehicle pursuit in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Policing Unit were investigating reports of someone stealing packages. They later caught up with the suspect, Maurice Jerome Simmons, and attempted a traffic stop, but Simmons took […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man facing murder charge in shooting of North Charleston high school athlete

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Pinecrest Apartments in North Charleston. Officers responded to the apartment complex on December 28th for a gunshot victim. That person, 18-year-old Terrell Backman-Carter, died at the scene. Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School. Through an […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspicious item found at Bank of America in Mount Pleasant deemed safe; police said it was sugar

UPDATE: Mount Pleasant PD said the suspicious item has been deemed safe. Authorities said it was a bag of sugar. The shopping center and road have reopened. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating after a suspicious item was discovered at the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Boulevard. Inspector Don […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy