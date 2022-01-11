ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gus Van Sant Boards Academy Award Shorts Contender ‘Censor Of Dreams’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Milk” director Gus Van Sant has boarded Academy Award contender “Censor Of Dreams” as an executive producer. The live action short, which has been shortlisted for an Academy Award, is directed by Léo Berne (Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money”) and Raphaël Rodriguez and stars Damien Bonnard (“Les Misérables”) and Alexis...

Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Imagine Entertainment Names Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns as Presidents, Overseeing Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment has elevated executives Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns to co-presidents, giving them full creative control of scripted film and television. Hernandez and Burns currently run the buzzy production shingle Jax Media, in which Imagine took a majority ownership stake in 2018. They will continue to operate Jax in addition to developing and producing at Imagine. Their previous hits include the just-renewed “Emily in Paris” at Netflix, HBO Max’s “Search Party,” and the awards player “Russian Doll.”
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

‘Power of the Dog’ Star Jesse Plemons Reveals the Time Benedict Cumberbatch’s Method Acting ‘Pissed Me Off’

Jesse Plemons says Benedict Cumberbatch’s Method acting as the gruff Phil Burbank while shooting “The Power of the Dog” definitely intensified their on-camera dynamic. “It creates a mood,” Plemons tells me from Austin, where he is filming “Love & Death,” HBO Max’s original limited series about Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), who murdered a fellow churchgoer with an ax in 1980. “It kind of starts creeping in and in between in one way or another,” he says.
MOVIES
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Gus Van Sant
Person
Rihanna
Person
Damien Bonnard
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘King Richard’ Wins L.A. Press Club Award for Best Film Based on a True Story (Exclusive)

King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s film that recounts the origin story of tennis greats Venus Williams and Serena Williams under the oversight of their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), has won the Los Angeles Press Club’s seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. The result was determined through a vote of the 1,000-member organization, which was presented with a ballot of 10 films. This year’s runner-up was Tick, Tick … Boom!, a film about the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. (Full disclosure: I serve on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattlepi.com

‘Cut From a Different Cloth’ Producer Derren Lawford Exits Woodcut Media to Set Up DARE Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Headquartered in London, DARE Pictures will span documentaries, drama, film and podcasts, with plans to enlist an award-winning international network of directors, authors and producers who want to tell inclusive stories. Through Lawford’s previous work, the company is also positioned to access the worlds of fashion, music and advertising.
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

Pulsar Content Boards Ankama’s Animated Feature ‘Dragon Princess’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content (“The Deep House”) has secured worldwide sales on “Dragon Princess,” an ambitious animated feature produced by Ankama, the thriving French studio behind the international franchises “Dofus” and “Wakfu.”. Directed by Jean-Jacques Denis (“Dofus”) and Anthony Roux, “Dragon Princess” tells the story...
COMICS
#The Academy Awards#Censor#Academy Award#Shorts#Cannes Lions
GreenwichTime

‘Les Miserables’ Producers Look to Bolster Franco-Quebecois Ties With ‘Three Times Nothing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After claiming four César awards, including best picture, and a Cannes jury prize with 2019’s “Les Misérables,” and co-producing last year’s Venice winner “Happening,” rising producers Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral have set for themselves, and for their follow-up feature, an altogether different task: Paving a new path for Quebecois talent into the French mainstream.
MOVIES
SFGate

Two-Time Cesar Winner Anne Alvaro Boards Second Season Of Orange Studio’s ‘L’Opera’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio has taken the opportunity of this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris to lift the curtain on season two of “L’Opéra,” a premium series that offers a backstage look at the inner workings and private passions of the dancers who illuminate Paris’ prestigious Opera Garnier. Ahead of Wednesday’s market presentation, execs from Orange Studio confirmed to Variety that two-time César winner Anne Alvaro (“The Taste of Others,” “The Clink of Ice”) will join the cast as the sophomore season’s chief antagonist.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Producers Guild to Honor George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy With Milestone Award

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy will be honored by the Producers Guild of America with its 2022 Milestone Award honoring the pair’s contributions to the film industry as Lucasfilm marks its 50th anniversary year. The kudo will be presented March 19 as part of the 33rd annual Producers Guild...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship Selects Four Filmmakers for 2022 Program

The Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film has unveiled the names of the four filmmakers who have been selected to participate in this year’s edition. Selected fellows for the 13th edition of the program are Lin Que Ayoung, an award-winning writer, director and producer who started her career as a hip-hop performer and lyricist; Pepi Ginsberg, a filmmaker and musician who’s penned, directed and produced several shorts including “Miss America”; Bianca Di Marco, whose latest short “Threads of Desire” was awarded a Graduate King & Wasserman award; and Lucia Robinson, who is working with The Vespucci Group which has Ramin Bahrani’s documentary “2nd Chance” screening at Sundance next week.
MOVIES
ktbb.com

Academy Awards producers reportedly eyeing Pete Davidson to host

Could Pete Davidson's next celebrity hookup be ...Oscar? The Saturday Night Live cast member, whose dating history reads like a showbiz Who's Who, is reportedly in talks to possibly host the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Page Six reports producers of the telecast -- which will have a host for the...
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

‘Italian Studies’ Review: Vanessa Kirby Chases Her Own Identity in a Teasing Miniature Psychodrama

“Italian Studies” begins on that most minor, familiar but nonetheless disorienting of social embarrassments: You run into a person who knows you, but you cannot for the life of you remember them. For most of us, it’s a simple slip of the memory. For London-based writer Alina, confronted with a blank space in her brain after bumming a cigarette off an apparent stranger, it’s a callback to a longer, more damaging period of dissociation — when, while living in Manhattan, she suddenly forgot who she was for several days. Adam Leon’s minor-key, jaggedly structured indie isn’t concerned with the specific whens, hows and whys of Alina’s out-of-nowhere amnesia, but with the hazy in-the-moment sensation of being struck with it, the sensation of stumbling for the lightswitch in your own mind. That’s a nebulous-sounding dramatic proposition, though as performed by a nervy, live-wire Vanessa Kirby, it becomes a tensely compelling one.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES

