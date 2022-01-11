ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Oxford students return to class for first time since shootings

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

OXFORD, Mich. — Under the cover of darkness and single-digit cold, Oxford High School students are returning to a half-day of classes at the district's middle school. Both parents and a phalanx of buses dropped off the students who were greeted by what appeared to be school officials. There was a...

www.gazettextra.com

wkzo.com

Oxford High School shooting suspect in court for the first time in the new year

OXFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is due back in court today for a probable cause hearing. The 15-year-old previously was arraigned on murder and terrorism charges related to the deadly shooting at the high school back in November last year. Crumbley’s last court appearance was rescheduled by a judge after both the prosecution and defense requested more time to comb through the mountains of evidence from the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Detroit News

Oxford High students to resume classes Monday, share middle school

Oxford — Oxford High School students will begin a gradual return to classes next week at a different building before returning for classes at the high school on the week of Jan. 24, Superintendent Tim Throne said Wednesday. Ahead of a Wednesday night telephone town hall with Oxford High...
HIGH SCHOOL
