Darcey Silva can't help but be "confused" while reuniting with ex-fiancé Georgi in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Darcey & Stacey's Tuesday, Jan. 10 season premiere. The TLC star, who called things off with her Bulgarian beau after learning he was still legally married at the end of last season, agrees to meet up with Georgi in New York City at the start of the new season, but she's nervous about what he has to say about their relationship – and her new nose.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO