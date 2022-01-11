Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons Potential Trade to Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers want a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Trade season is officially upon us. In recent days, there have been rumblings of a blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. Yesterday, Shams Charania of The Athletic discussed Cam Reddish and John Collins potentially being sent to Philly for Ben Simmons.

Today, Brian Windhorst and Marcus J. Spears of ESPN are adding another layer of drama to the already sizzling hot gossip. According to two reporters , the 76ers have begun to attach Tobias Harris to their trade discussions of Ben Simmons. Keep in mind, Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal with the 76ers during the 2019 offseason.

Spears also reported that the Hawks had interest in a trade for Simmons until the 76ers broached the possibility of including Harris. Maybe that is where 76ers general manager crossed the line. Making room for both players would require a complete roster reconfiguration for the Hawks, and there is no indication they are ready to blow everything up.

We will keep you updated on the unfolding drama between the two organizations. Although the latest trade rumors might not be going anywhere, I still anticipate the Hawks making some big move soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

