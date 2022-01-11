ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons Potential Trade to Hawks

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxQmU_0did6zF700

The Philadelphia 76ers want a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Trade season is officially upon us. In recent days, there have been rumblings of a blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. Yesterday, Shams Charania of The Athletic discussed Cam Reddish and John Collins potentially being sent to Philly for Ben Simmons.

Today, Brian Windhorst and Marcus J. Spears of ESPN are adding another layer of drama to the already sizzling hot gossip. According to two reporters , the 76ers have begun to attach Tobias Harris to their trade discussions of Ben Simmons. Keep in mind, Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal with the 76ers during the 2019 offseason.

Spears also reported that the Hawks had interest in a trade for Simmons until the 76ers broached the possibility of including Harris. Maybe that is where 76ers general manager crossed the line. Making room for both players would require a complete roster reconfiguration for the Hawks, and there is no indication they are ready to blow everything up.

We will keep you updated on the unfolding drama between the two organizations. Although the latest trade rumors might not be going anywhere, I still anticipate the Hawks making some big move soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

De'Andre Hunter Returning This Week

John Collins, Cam Reddish Could Be Traded for Ben Simmons

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Like SI Hawks on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Cam Reddish
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Philly#Espn#Sports Illustrated
CBS Sports

De'Aaron Fox trade rumors: 76ers, Kings have had exploratory talks on deal involving Ben Simmons

The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and one name that has popped up recently as being potentially available in trade talks is Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. The Kings have received a lot of interest in Fox in recent days, and one team that has reached out to Sacramento is the Philadelphia 76ers, who also have a big-name player that they're actively shopping in Ben Simmons. Simmons has yet to play in a game for the Sixers this season after requesting a trade over the summer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings could be convinced to take on Tobias Harris' contract from Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be involved in numerous trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline because they possess the biggest trade domino, Ben Simmons. However, Simmons’ value is a tough nut to crack in trade talks. The Sixers want a top-25 player in return, but other teams are not interested in meeting that asking price. Now, Philadelphia has thrown another wrinkle into the talks: Tobias Harris.
NBA
New York Post

Knicks will have to wait ‘a while’ to see what Cam Reddish can do

The Knicks are eager to see what Cam Reddish can bring to them with a change of scenery after Thursday’s trade with the Hawks. But they’ll have to be patient before actually throwing him into the fold. Reddish will be out “for a while” with a sprained ankle...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Magic-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are no closer to a resolution now than they were at the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season. The two sides met but no progress was made, as Simmons still is a long way from returning to the court and the 76ers are still holding out hope that when he does return, it will be to play for them.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
243
Followers
255
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy