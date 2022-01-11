ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUICIDE SILENCE, CARNIFEX & LORNA SHORE Announce Spring Tour

By Greg Kennelty
Cover picture for the articleSuicide Silence and Carnifex will team up this Spring for their Chaos & Carnage Tour. The tour will also feature Lorna Shore, Upon A Burning Body, AngelMaker, and Distant to really make sure that every city is properly leveled. "For over 2 decades it's been deeply humbling to see...

metalinjection.net

