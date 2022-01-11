ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEUeg_0did5tuY00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou , the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

More News from WRBL

Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” in 1969. Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86 , was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama.

The quarter design depicts Angelou with outstretched arms. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry.

Georgia and Alabama fans head to their local Columbus bars for 2022 College Football National Championship

The mint’s program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honoring women and their achievements in shaping the nation’s history.

Additional honorees in 2022 will be physicist and first woman astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Also honored this year will be Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, the Senate sponsor of legislation directing the mint to issue the quarters honoring women, applauded the Mint’s selection of Angelou for the first coin.

“This coin will ensure generations of Americans learn about Maya Angelou’s books and poetry that spoke to the lived experience of Black women,” she said in a statement.

‘Typically, we like to pair our advertising icon, the Aflac duck, next to culturally relevant people’ That would be Nick Saban

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the nation’s first female Treasury secretary, said, “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country …. I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”

The Biden administration announced soon after taking office a year ago that it planned to replace Andrew Jackson’s portrait on the $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman, a leader in the Underground Railroad. However, since that announcement the administration has provided no further details on its plans.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
WRBL News 3

Congressional candidate meets with voters in Columbus, shares plans to “stop the stupid” in Washington

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With less than a year before the midterm elections, Congressional candidate Dr. Wayne Johnson met with Columbus voters on Friday to share his campaign promises.  Dr. Johnson announced his candidacy back in November, as a Republican candidate for the Second Congressional District. He is currently one of the five announced candidates […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Sally Ride
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mint#Black Women#Ap#The United States Mint#Wrbl Angelou#The Cherokee Nation#Santa Fe#Chinese American#D Nevada#Senate#Americans#Aflac#Nick Saban Treasury
WRBL News 3

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WRBL News 3

Five takeaways from NewsNation’s COVID-19 survey

NewsNation's poll about the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed what many thought: Americans are transitioning from COVID-19 concerns to economic concerns, like inflation. But it also revealed registered voters' thoughts on masks and vaccines, who they trust, and who they may vote for this November.
BUSINESS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy