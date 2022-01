The Indoor Track season got underway with the Natrona Invite in Casper on Saturday and it was a packed house with athletes and fans. On the girl's side in the sprint races, Campbell County's Sydalee Brown won the 55 meters in 7.43 and the 200 in 26.93. She is the defending 4A outdoor champion in the 100-meter dash. Natrona's Ella Spear captured the 400 in 1.04.11 with Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrill winning the 800 with a time of 2.27.21 and she took 1600 with a clocking of 5.24.67. Eva Nitschke of Rawlins who is the defending 3A state champion in both hurdle events in the outdoor season won the 55-meter indoor event in 8.87.

CASPER, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO