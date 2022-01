The guitarist for Trivium, Matt Heafy, has said that he thinks that Instagram has caused the concept of rhythm guitar to become lost a little bit in modern metal. “Every time you open Instagram there’s some new super-freak who can do the craziest stuff that most of us cannot do. But I feel like the concept of rhythm guitar has been lost a little bit, especially in modern metal. I think ‘A Crisis Of Revelation’ will be a difficult one for people to learn. It involves this weird style of picking I learned from Chuck Schuldiner from Death and Daniel Mongrain of Martyr [and Voivod],” he told Guitar World.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO