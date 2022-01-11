ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coutinho lands in Birmingham after taking private jet from France ahead of being unveiled as Aston Villa player

By Anthony Chapman
 5 days ago

PHILIPPE COUTINHO has landed in Birmingham ahead of his Aston Villa unveiling.

The Brazilian playmaker took a private jet from France to the Midlands after passing his medical yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnA6x_0did5U2V00
Philippe Coutinho has flown into Birmingham ahead of his Aston Villa unveiling Credit: AFP

And Coutinho's incredible loan move from Barcelona will be completed in time for Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The star, 29, agreed to reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard in the Midlands on a short-term deal last week.

The out-of-favour Barcelona star took a private jet to France with wife Aine and friend Juan Vasconcellos.

Aston Villa confirmed Coutinho had completed his medical yesterday and was just across the Channel pending a work permit.

And after being granted one, Coutinho touched down in the Midlands today to put the final touches on his temporary switch.

Gerrard revealed yesterday: “Philippe is currently in the process of finalising his immigration papers.

"We are looking forward to getting him on the training pitch with the group on Wednesday at Bodymoor.

“He is an outstanding footballer who boasts a highly impressive CV laced with plenty of elite honours."

Villa fans will be eager to see if Coutinho can recapture the form that saw him leave Liverpool for Barcelona in a £145million switch four years ago.

And it's reckoned Villa will be able to purchase Coutinho for £36m this summer should they wish to do so.

Gerrard added: “I am really pleased that we have been able to bring him on board and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.

"His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.”

