ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

2021 taxes: What to know about child tax credit, third stimulus check

By Stephanie Thompson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMtAu_0did5Ih100

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — The 2022 tax season is almost here, and there are some key things you’ll want to know before you file your 2021 return.

The IRS will start accepting federal income tax returns for the 2021 tax year on Monday, Jan. 24. So, whether you file electronically or by mail, you’ll want to make sure you have all your forms and documents in order by that date if you enjoy getting the task done as early as possible.

Stimulus checks: IRS letter explains if you qualify for recovery rebate credit

If you received advance child tax credit payments in 2021, you’ll want to be on the lookout for Letter 6419 . This document will show how much the IRS paid in Box 1. You can also find this amount on the IRS website if you have an account. Just sign in and check the Processed Payments section for the credits. An additional way to find the amount, noted by The Taxpayer Advocate Service — an independent organization within the Internal Revenue Service — would be to search your bank account for transactions labeled CHILDCTC , starting July 2021, with the company name of IRS TREAS 310 if you received the payments electronically.

If you use Form 1040 to file your taxes, you’ll need to fill out Schedule 8812 “to figure your child tax credits, to report advance child tax credit payments you received in 2021, and to figure any additional tax owed if you received excess advance child tax credit payments during 2021,” according to the IRS.

2021 taxes: IRS deadline back in April despite pandemic

Also, for filers who got a third economic impact payment, sometimes referred to as a stimulus check, the IRS states it will mail you Letter 6475 . Another way to check the amount of your EIP is to find Notice 1444-C that the IRS indicates was sent out by mail after payments began in March 2021 . You can also refer to your bank account; again, the TAS says to look for IRS TREAS 310 with the code TAXEIP3 , or go to the IRS website and sign up for an account if you don’t already have one.

If you are not a fan of filing as soon as possible there is some good news. Tax Day 2022 will be Monday, April 18. This year Emancipation Day, a government holiday in Washington, D.C., falls on Friday, April 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Child Tax Credit#Processed Payments#Childctc#Treas#Eip#Tas
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

A host of issues could make filing your taxes more complicated this year. Here's what you need to know

The annual tax-return filing season will kick off later this month. It might not be pretty. A host of issues could slow things down and make for more complicated tax-return preparation. Among them: The Internal Revenue Service still hasn't worked through all of the returns from last year, Congress threw in some new wrinkles...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
foodcontessa.com

Check to See if You Have Received Any Additional Payments for Your Child Tax Credit | Know More!

After the first half of the Child Tax Credit is completed, the IRS will notify the recipients of the impact of the advance payments on their 2021 tax returns. The tax refunds and remaining payments will be determined by the amount each taxpayer has received. Each child aged 6 to 17 received $1500 from the government, with each child aged 6 to 6 receiving $1,800. The credit scheme has benefited millions of families.
INCOME TAX
montanarightnow.com

Parents worry about making ends meet without child tax credits

MISSOULA, Mont. - By now, families have realized recently the monthly child tax credit offered to parents through the Build Back Better Act has now ended. With the regular child tax credit payments no longer rolling out, some parents are left in a bind, worried about how they're going to make ends meet moving forward.
MISSOULA, MT
Outsider.com

2022 Expanded Child Tax Credit: Everything to Know

The 2022 Expanded Child Tax credit is due to deliver even more money to American families. Half of these funds have already been allocated to qualifying households in the previous year. The advance child tax credit payments that began in 2021 may have ended in December. However, there are still...
INCOME TAX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy