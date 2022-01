Amorphis will celebrate the release of their new album Halo with a tour featuring Sylvaine and Hoaxed starting up this April. "We are more than excited to announce that Amorphis will tour North America in spring 2022 to support our upcoming album Halo," said the band. "We’ve been missing you, live gigs and touring like never before! We are looking forward to the shows as well as bringing Sylvaine and Hoaxed with us as special guests. We hope to see you there – meanwhile take care, stay healthy and shine on!"

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO