Arthur H Babcock Jr. obituary 1949~2022
Arthur H Babcock Jr., 72, of East Waterford, PA entered into rest Jan. 8, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Nyack, NY, he was raised in Stony...fcfreepresspa.com
Arthur H Babcock Jr., 72, of East Waterford, PA entered into rest Jan. 8, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Nyack, NY, he was raised in Stony...fcfreepresspa.com
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0