Wisconsin State

Judge allows GOP-led review of 2020 presidential election to go forward

By Clyde Hughes
 5 days ago
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin judge has denied a request by the state's attorney general to block Republican-led legal action to examine materials related to the 2020 presidential election, which is fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims of electoral fraud.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who's leading the GOP investigation, wants to interview election commissioner Meagan Wolfe in private. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has fought the subpoena.

Investigators want to conduct interviews and examine records related to the November 2020 vote. Wisconsin was one of the battleground states that helped Joe Biden win the White House.

Wolfe has said that she wants to be interviewed in public.

In a 22-page ruling, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford denied Kaul's effort to block Gableman's subpoena for Wolfe to testify.

"At this stage, plaintiffs have not shown irreparable injury, an inadequate remedy at law or preservation of the status quo -- elements necessary for the court to consider in deciding whether to grant a temporary injunction," Lanford said in the ruling.

However, Lanford also denied Gableman's bid to completely dismiss Kaul's challenges, allowing the attorney general to continue to his objection to the GOP investigation.

The subpoena is the latest obstacle that Wisconsin Democrats, led by Gov. Tony Evers, have faced with the Republican-led state assembly over voting since the 2020 election. In August, Evers vetoed multiple bills passed by state lawmakers that would have imposed more restrictions for absentee voting in the state, calling them "anti-democratic."

Comments / 75

MAUSBORN69
5d ago

The senate never should have gotten rid of the "talking filibuster", that removed the part where the filibuster only lasted as long as the endurance of the senator bringing it. The way it is now makes it far too easy to shut everything down.

Reply
13
Adria Devlin
5d ago

How many times are they going to do this with the same results. It was nothing but Trumpturds fake news and self intrest that caused all of this. How much in taxes is it going to cost this time?

Reply
16
ShakenNotStirred
5d ago

more qtrumplican propaganda ....watch how they try to rationalize their way out of an attempt to overthrow the government and suppress the vote!!!

Reply(1)
19
