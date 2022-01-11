ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Restaurant Week is January 22-29

By Brian Reese
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s Restaurant Week for 2022 runs from January 22 to 29.

There will be special menus at participating restaurants, with two-course lunches starting at $10 or $15 and three-course dinners starting at $25 or $35.

18 different restaurants are participating. You can view specials for each one here.

“Portsmouth offers a wide array of food options,” said Danielle Babcheck from Portsmouth Hospitality. “We have American, German, Mexican, Italian, Thai, vegan, European, seafood and more. All are locally owned small businesses, some of which have been around for 20 to 30 years.”

Portsmouth’s has some overlap with Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week, which runs from January 16-23.

For more information on Portsmouth’s, click here.

