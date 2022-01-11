ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Column: Low scores a reminder that golf is always evolving

By DOUG FERGUSON
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scoreboard was filled with red numbers under par after the first round, all of them reaching double digits, the leading score at 59. No, this was the PNC Championship. The low scores were the product of a two-player scramble. But it raised a question that only sounded futuristic....

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, Nordegren has been incredible

In April 2021, a couple of weeks after his accident, a source revealed to People’s magazine that Tiger Woods was spending as much time as possible with his kids. The mother of his kids, Elin Nordegren, is his ex-wife, and they separated in 2010. However, as the source revealed,...
GOLF
AFP

Two eagles lift Henley to Sony Open clubhouse lead

Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii. Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle. He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth. "Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jack Nicklaus continues to campaign for the governing bodies to roll back the ball: 'They say they put a line in the sand but that line in the sand keeps getting wider. They keep crossing it.'

If Jack Nicklaus has said it once, he’s said it a thousand times: he believes the golf ball goes too far. Golf’s distance dilemma has been debated for years. Nicklaus has been arguing for golf’s governing bodies to roll back the distance of the golf ball since the 1970s. “I said, guys, look at this now because this is going to be a problem,” Nicklaus said.
GOLF
Sacramento Bee

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

Here is the complete schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August. We'll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won. Here's when each of the majors will be...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Tiger Woods
Sacramento Bee

Taking his shot: Sacramento native Jenson Brooksby’s fight to join the tennis elite

Jenson Brooksby doesn’t have the style many associate with modern American tennis. He isn’t known for a big powerful forehand or a bomb of a serve. He isn’t biggest player on the ATP Tour, nor the most athletic. But the 21-year-old Sacramento native has a chance to become one of the best in the world following the promising start to his career in 2021.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Bee

Listen: Mike Whan Fills In the Background on the USGA/ProMedica Partnership

Click the play button above to hear Ann Liguori interview USGA CEO Mike Whan on how the ProMedica partnership with the U.S. Women's Open came about and what the new sponsorship means for women's golf. More topics covered on this episode:. The creation of the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, which...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy