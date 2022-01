The 2022 Utah Legislative Session begins Jan. 18, and, for 45 days, lawmakers will swarm capitol hill and buzz around, debating issues that matter and, inevitably, a few issues that do not. While there isn’t a script to the session, once you’ve seen enough of them, patterns start to emerge. There are big-issue bills that return, in some form or another, year after year, but never seem to see the polish of the Governor’s desk. There are non-issue bills that we hope to never see or hear from again, but they insist on coming back from the dead. There are bills that emerge that have more to do with the national discourse than anything actually going on in the Beehive State. But, in the end, where legislators decide to put the money during the budget approval process shows what their priorities really are.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO