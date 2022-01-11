ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Del Rio Border Patrol Report Major Increase in Unaccompanied Children

By Matt Trammell
 6 days ago

DEL RIO, TX – The border patrol, responsible for Del Rio sector, confirmed Tuesday that a steep increase in unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have hit the border.

According to CBP Del Rio, unaccompanied children encounters are on the rise in the Del Rio Sector.

From Friday to Sunday, over 70 unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have been found traveling alone or w/ complete strangers.

"Many tell us they have no idea where their parents currently are!" stated the CBP Del Rio's Facebook post.

The most recent update on illegal crossings show that encounters of unaccompanied children have increased by 9%, with 13,959 encounters in November compared with 12,783 in October.

San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize Dangerous 'Bushmeat' Including Bats & Monkeys Carrying Ebola

MINNEAPOLIS — At Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have identified a trend that could have deadly effects and lead to another outbreak of disease.  The culprit is bushmeat. The term “bushmeat” refers to raw and minimally processed meat that comes from wild animals in certain regions of the world including Africa and may pose communicable disease risk. Bushmeat comes from a variety of wild animals, including bats, nonhuman primates, cane rats (grasscutters) and antelope. Bushmeat is often smoked, dried, or salted, which are…
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Rescue Illegal Immigrants from Coyotes, Cartels & the Desert.

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners work together to disrupt dangerous human smuggling efforts on a regular basis. On Jan. 7, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the River Bend subdivision in Brownsville observed multiple subjects running towards an awaiting white Mitsubishi Galant near Highway 281. As agents responded, the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to yield and ultimately came to a stop when he crashed into a tree at the corner of 18th Street…
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

iWatchTexas Aimed at Preventing School Shootings in the Lone Star State

AUSTIN – As kids kick off the second half of the school year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds students, parents, teachers and other school administrators that the iWatchTexas program is a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity in schools and communities in order to help prevent dangerous attacks. During the 2020-21 school year, there were no school shootings in Texas. By using the numerous resources available, everyone can continue working to prevent attacks by reporting any potential threats. These resources include the iWatchTexas program, the Texas School…
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Disturbed Woman Who Threw Baby into Dumpster Placed Under House Arrest

HOBBS, NM –– Earlier this week, Alexis Avila was arraigned in Lea County, NM. The 18-year-old mom accused of throwing her baby into a dumpster has been granted house arrest. The judge presiding over the arraignment placed Avila on house arrest with certain conditions. Avila will only be allowed to leave the house if she is attending school, her job, medical and counseling appointments, and religious services if her family is in attendance. Avila will also be prohibited from being on social media and having close contact with her son or any child under the age of ten. She will not be…
LEA COUNTY, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Theft Arrests and Drug Possession Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Buckingham Secures Coveted National Rifle Association Endorsement for Texas Land Commissioner

AUSTIN, TX – The National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) Wednesday announced its formal endorsement of Senator Dawn Buckingham, MD (R-Lakeway) for Texas Land Commissioner. In a statement announcing the endorsement, NRA Chairman Jason Ouimet said of Senator Buckingham, “Your commitment to protecting Texans’ right to self-defense is demonstrated by your support for nearly two dozen pro-gun bills over the last four years in the Texas Senate. These measures include the historic NRA-backed constitutional carry law and groundbreaking NRA-supported emergency powers reform.…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon & DWI Arrests Top Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Governor Announces $15.3 Million in Grants for Texas Military Communities

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a new round of $15.3 million in grants from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities. Tom Green County received $5 million in 2020 for project resiliency funds…
TEXAS STATE
