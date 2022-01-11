Del Rio Border Patrol Report Major Increase in Unaccompanied Children

DEL RIO, TX – The border patrol, responsible for Del Rio sector, confirmed Tuesday that a steep increase in unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have hit the border.

According to CBP Del Rio, unaccompanied children encounters are on the rise in the Del Rio Sector.

From Friday to Sunday, over 70 unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have been found traveling alone or w/ complete strangers.

"Many tell us they have no idea where their parents currently are!" stated the CBP Del Rio's Facebook post.

The most recent update on illegal crossings show that encounters of unaccompanied children have increased by 9%, with 13,959 encounters in November compared with 12,783 in October.