Past Steroid User Hulk Hogan Allegedly Caught In 4K Being An Anti-Vaxxer, Twitter Body-Slams Him For Hypocrisy

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 5 days ago

Source: Rick Rowell / Getty

W e really can’t make this stuff up even if we wanted to.

Retired WWE superstar Hulk Hogan used to be the champion for telling his young Hulkamaniacs to say their prayers and take their vitamins, but there is one thing he won’t suggest, and that’s to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The known “accidental” racist was allegedly caught by eagle-eyed social media users in the comment section of a video shared by YouTuber Josh Pray being an anti-vaxxer suggesting that Bob Saget Betty White and Sir Sidney Poitier died from the COVID-19 vaccine, Newsweek reports .

“100% Betty and Sidney were also jabed [sic] their dropping like flies, but they’ll never say it,” the WWE hall of fame said.

The comments shouldn’t really come as a shock to anyone because Hollywood Hogan has been hinting for quite some time he might have been an anti-vaxxer . In a religious-themed Instagram post he shared on Easter 2020, Hogan ridiculously claimed COVID-19 was possibly a punishment from God.

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” Hogan wrote in the post. “God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.”

In the same heada** post, he suggested that we wouldn’t need the life-saving jab, oh how terribly that suggestion has aged.

“Maybe we don’t need a vaccine,” Hogan wrote. “Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Twitter has been body-slamming the professional wrestler for irony, specifically pointing Hogan’s admitted to injecting himself with steroids for 13 years to “to get big.”

Welp.

Our favorite wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson , is vaccinated. We will just leave it at that. You can peep more reactions to Hogan allegedly hatting on the COVID-19 vaccine in the gallery below.

