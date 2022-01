Tickets for the 2022 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library go on sale Jan. 18 instead of Jan. 10 as originally planned. This year’s festival features Steve Berry, a regular at the top of The New York Times, USA Today and Indie bestseller lists, as the keynote speaker. Berry was scheduled to be the keynote speaker in 2018 but had to cancel the day before he was supposed to speak after coming down with the flu.

HOOVER, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO