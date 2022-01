People with diabetes are much more likely to develop eye disorders and vision loss than people who don’t have the disease. According to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics, nearly a third of Americans 45 and over with diabetes have cataracts and nearly one out of 10 have diabetic retinopathy, vision-threatening condition caused by damage to the blood vessels at the back of the eye, or retina. Other common eye problems among people with diabetes are glaucoma and macular degeneration.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO