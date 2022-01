Replacing margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with olive oil was associated with lower mortality risk. Consuming more than 7 grams (>1/2 tablespoon) of olive oil per day is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, cancer mortality, neurodegenerative disease mortality, and respiratory disease mortality, according to a study publishing today (January 10, 2022) in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study found that replacing about 10 grams/day of margarine, butter, mayonnaise, and dairy fat with the equivalent amount of olive oil is associated with lower risk of mortality as well.

