Norwin considers capping tax hike at 4.4%

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review

Norwin property owners likely will not experience any hike in real estate taxes greater than 4.4% for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school board this week discussed approving a resolution to cap any property tax it may implement for the next school year at the state-determined level of 4.4%.

If the resolution is approved, the district will not be allowed to seek voter approval to increase its real estate taxes higher than the Act 1 inflationary index. Act 1, passed in 2006 to provide property tax relief, sets a tax cap for school districts to cover normal inflationary costs and still pass a balanced budget without exceeding the index figure.

The resolution, if approved at the board’s Jan. 17 meeting, would not require directors to approve any real estate tax increase for the next school year.

The board must act by Jan. 27 to either approve a resolution to not raise taxes above the index or display a preliminary budget, said Ryan Kirsch, finance director. Schools are required to approve a final budget by June 30.

Norwin is operating under an $80.5 million budget that held the real estate taxes at 84.8 mills in the Westmoreland County section of the district — North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin. A 4.4% increase in millage would raise the tax rate by 3.73 mills, to 88.53 mills, said Superintendent Jeff Taylor.

Norwin gets the revenue generated from 83.6 mills, because 1.2 mills are allocated to the Norwin Public Library, which was approved by voter referendum.

In the Allegheny County portion of the district, which covers only about 18 properties in White Oak and South Versailles, the tax rate is at 12.72 mills. That millage rate reflects differences in real estate assessment for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

