Americans face tax refund delays this year due to ‘enormous challenges’ for IRS, warns Treasury

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsKlT_0dicz04S00

AMERICANS could face another year of tax refund delays due to "enormous challenges" for the IRS, Treasury officials have warned.

It comes as the IRS yesterday announced it'll begin accepting tax returns on January 24, with the deadline on April 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9cTO_0dicz04S00
Tax refund delays are continuing to be an issue for some taxpayers and the IRS

Budget cuts and stimulus programs have added to the IRS' workload in recent years.

Combined with delays caused by the pandemic, Treasury officials are predicting a “frustrating season” for taxpayers, reports Washington Post.

As of December 23, 2021, the IRS website said it still had 6million unprocessed individual returns.

And at the start of January 2022, the agency had another 2million unprocessed amended tax returns to address.

Not only are there still millions of unprocessed returns, but there are also not as many in-person IRS centers.

These centers are key to processing paper forms, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced many of them to shutdown.

John Koskinen, commissioner of the IRS under former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, told the Washington Post: “By definition, no matter how much more efficient you are, you can’t lose 25% of the workforce and assume you can do the same volume of work.

"It’s a problem across the board — information technology; revenue agents; people answering the phones."

Below are services that could be delayed:

  • Live phone support
  • Processing tax returns filed on paper
  • Answering mail from taxpayers
  • Reviewing tax returns, even for returns filed electronically

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig added in a separate statement: "In many areas, we are unable to deliver the amount of service and enforcement that our taxpayers and tax system deserves and needs.

"This is frustrating for taxpayers, for IRS employees and for me."

How to speed up your tax refund?

You can speed up your return by filing as soon as possible.

You do not want to procrastinate because the longer into tax season you wait, the busier the IRS will become.

Another great way to get your refund faster is to file electronically.

By filing electronically, you do not have to deal with things getting lost in the mail.

When you are filing, you will want to make sure all of your information is updated.

When information doesn't match, it can lead to delays in getting your refund.

Finally, direct deposit is the easiest and fastest way to receive your refund because it will just appear in your bank account.

It avoids the possibility that a refund check could be lost, stolen or returned to the IRS as undeliverable.

Most importantly, direct deposit saves you money. It costs the taxpayer more than $1 for every paper refund issued, but only a dime for each direct deposit.

When you file in 2022, the Sun reveals why your tax return might be smaller.

Plus, we explain why tax refunds are delayed this year.

Last month, The Sun shared how a family 11 has been forced to move to a trailer due to delays in getting child tax credits and refunds.

IN THIS ARTICLE
