La Crescent-Hokah chooses interim superintendent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — The La Crescent-Hokah School District has named Dale Carlson its interim superintendent to finish out this school year.

Carlson has 36 years of experience in public education, including years as a high school math teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent in both Wisconsin and Minnesota. He has a bachelor’s degree from Augustana University, a master’s from Winona State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Dale is passionate about providing all children with a high-quality education. He believes public education is the most important profession as teachers and support staff have the opportunity and responsibility to change the lives of students every day,” said the school district in a Facebook post welcoming Carlson.

Carlson takes over for Gary Kuphal, who has been serving as an Acting Superintendent for two months following the departure of Eric Martinez. Martinez resigned in November while under investigation for domestic violence.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.