Helena Bonham Carter shows off her eccentric sense of style

By Jason Chester for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

COVID transmissions may well be falling, but Helena Bonham Carter took no chances as she ventured out close to her London home on Tuesday.

The eccentric actress, 55, covered her instantly recognisable features with a protective face covering while making her way towards a local supermarket.

As always her unique sense of style was evident, with Helena opting to pair a black quilted jacket with a generously cut floor-length dress and red running shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqg7n_0dicyKbW00
Staying safe: COVID transmissions may well be falling, but Helena Bonham Carter took no chances as she ventured out close to her London home on Tuesday

The actress was without her long-term boyfriend, the Norwegian writer and art historian Rye Dag Holmboe, during her latest appearance in the English capital.

The actress and her former long-term partner, director Tim Burton, 63, famously lived in inter-connecting houses during their 13-year relationship, with each property decorated to their own his 'n' hers tastes and personal styles.

However, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden reported last year that she had made the step of choosing to share a home with her academic boyfriend, even adding to their domestic bliss by adopting house rabbits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zm1F_0dicyKbW00
Don't mind me: The eccentric actress, 55, covered her instantly recognisable features with a protective face covering while making her way towards a local supermarket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40R8ZL_0dicyKbW00
Offbeat: As always her unique sense of style was evident, with Helena opting to pair a black quilted jacket with a generously cut dress and red running shoes

The couple met at a wedding in 2018, following Helena's split from Burton in 2014.

Explaining how they met, she told The Guardian: 'A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn't go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much. A really happy accident, and it's an amazing thing.'

Addressing the couple's 22-year age gap, the actress previously said in an interview with The Times: 'Everybody ages at a different rate. My boyfriend is unbelievably mature. He's an old soul in a young body, what more could I want?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nix7I_0dicyKbW00
Alone: The actress was without her long-term boyfriend, the Norwegian writer and art historian Rye Dag Holmboe, during her latest appearance in the English capital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThXCJ_0dicyKbW00
Coming soon: In her next acting venture, Helena will play veteran Crossroads star Noele Gordon in a new ITV drama

'People are slightly frightened of older women, but he isn't. Women can be very powerful when they're older.'

Helena continues to co-parent son Billy, 18, and daughter Nell, 14, with former partner Burton.

In her next acting venture, Helena will play veteran Crossroads star Noele Gordon in a new ITV drama.

The actress will take on the titular role in Nolly, a brand new three-part drama penned by It's A Sin writer Russell T Davies, and is set to begin filming this tear.

Nolly will explore the all-powerful reign, and fall from grace, of the inimitable Noele Gordon, who was declared the 'Queen of the Midlands' thanks to iconic role as Meg Mortimer in Crossroads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cK2Ld_0dicyKbW00
Happy couple: Helena with boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe, who is 22-years her junior 



Daily Mail

Daily Mail

