Looking ahead at 2022, SentryWorld updates

Most recently, I looked ahead at the business developments that are underway or planned in the Wisconsin Rapids area this year. I have the latest updates on Qdoba, the Kwik Trip that will start renovations in Rome, Biron's Dollar General and more. I also share some potential for development at sites like the Shopko building.

I'm working on a similar roundup of 2022 developments for the Stevens Point area, as well, so keep an eye out for that to come soon.

I also wrote about a local coffee shop in Stevens Point that recently created a quirky latte menu. Zest Bakery and Coffeehouse created a new menu board for January with a resolutions theme. The coffee shop's Bold Predictions menue offers lattes named with local twists inspired by conversations and controversial local topics found online, like bike lanes, roundabouts, missing dogs and more.

You can find a "Roundabouts Replace all Stoplights Latte," a "RoboCop named Mayor Latte," a "Bike Lanes Replace all Driving Lanes Latte," a "Church St. Becomes 'Flying Cars Only' Latte," and more.

I also shared a couple of updates from SentryWorld. Because of Sentry's work with Sentry Tournament of Champions, the mayors of Stevens Point and Kapaula, Hawaii, signed proclamations last week declaring January to be Maui-Stevens Point Connected Communities month. Sentry has served for five years as the golf tournament's title sponsor and has connected with the people on the island of Maui, where the tournament is played, serving the community through scholarships and financial support through the pandemic.

I also work with some incredible journalists whose work has made a difference in the communities where we live and work. From reporting about the food insecurities and issues with hunger in our communities to answering questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting loopholes in foster care laws, exploring how business closures affected people and their families and more, we wrote about topics you cared about. My colleagues gathered some of our work to share the impact we made in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau in 2021.

