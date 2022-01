PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow has been overspreading the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys over the last several hours and is now falling across much of the region, with the exception of the New Jersey coast and southern Delaware. That’s where the precipitation type is and will remain rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties until 10 p.m. tonight, and for the Lehigh Valley, Berks and our far northern and western suburbs until 1 a.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Poconos through noon Monday. Later this evening, as warmer air builds in on an...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO