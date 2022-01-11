ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who were the top performers for the first weekend of mobile sports betting in NYS?

By Sara Rizzo
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York is the latest state to allow mobile sports betting , which began on Saturday, January 8. Residents can now place a bet on their phone from the comfort of their own homes.

According to DraftKings, about 68% of total bets from New York were placed on the NFL, 18% on the NBA and 9% on college football. About 54% of all handle was placed on the NFL, 23% on the NBA and 17% on college football.

Here are the top performers in New York from the weekend according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Most bet teams

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  4. Los Angeles Chargers
  5. Indianapolis Colts
  6. New England Patriots
  7. Green Bay Packers
  8. Tennessee Titans
  9. Dallas Cowboys
  10. Washington Football Team
Most bet games

  1. New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
  2. Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
  3. Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
  4. Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
  5. #3 Georgia vs #1 Alabama (1/10)
  6. San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
  7. New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
  8. Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
  9. Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  10. New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Most bet players

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Jonathan Taylor
  3. Rob Gronkowski
  4. Ezekiel Elliott
  5. Hunter Renfrow
  6. Travis Kelce
  7. Josh Jacobs
  8. D’Onta Foreman
  9. Josh Allen
  10. Mark Andrews
Most bet props

  1. Justin Herbert to throw a 3rd Quarter TD Pass (Halftime boost)
  2. Take Flight: Zach Wilson to throw for 250+ yards and a Passing Touchdown
  3. Bing Bong: Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to record 60+ combined points and rebounds
  4. Franchise Player: Josh Allen to record 4+ Passing Touchdowns
  5. Klaynaissance: Klay Thompson to make 4+ 3-pointers (Odds boost)
  6. Stefon Diggs over 5.5 receptions
  7. Rob Gronkowski over 6.5 receptions
  8. Josh Allen Over 299.5 Passing Yards + Over 29.5 Rushing Yards + Over 0.5 Passing TDs + Over 0.5 Rushing TDs
  9. Stefon Diggs over 230.5 receiving yards
  10. Rob Gronkowski over 84.5 receiving yards
