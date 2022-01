Japanese conglomerate Panasonic Corp. has disclosed that job applicant and business partner data were stolen in a breach that the company first revealed in November. The company still didn’t reveal the exact details of how the data breach took place in its Jan. 7 announcement, instead referring to the incident as unauthorized access to a computer file server. Panasonic did say that an investigation had found that the breach of a file server in Japan had come via a server of an overseas subsidiary. The original report in November suggested that this was Panasonic India.

