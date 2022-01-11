ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Angelou Is the First Black Woman to Appear on a U.S. Quarter

By AJ McDougall
 5 days ago
The new U.S. quarter featuring the legendary poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou has gone into circulation, the U.S. Mint said Monday. Angelou, who died in 2014 at 86, is the first Black woman to ever appear on the coin. Hers...

iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
Silicon Valley

Names we won’t forget: Famous people who died in 2021

Scores of notable people around the globe passed away in 2021. They came from all corners and all walks of life. George Whitmore, 89: The longtime conservationist, who helped establish the Kaiser Wilderness and the California Wilderness Act of 1984, was a member of the first team to scale El Capitan at Yosemite; Jan. 1.
NFL
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
