Pensacola man arrested, accused of shooting teen girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl was arrested early Tuesday morning.

De’Brian Robbs, 19, is charged with attempted homicide.

Pensacola Police say the teen girl was shot near the 1300 block of North J Street in Pensacola before 10 p.m. Monday night. The girl did not have life-threatening injuries.

PPD says the investigation is ongoing and no more information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.