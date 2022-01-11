ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola man arrested, accused of shooting teen girl

 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl was arrested early Tuesday morning.

De’Brian Robbs, 19, is charged with attempted homicide.

Pensacola Police say the teen girl was shot near the 1300 block of North J Street in Pensacola before 10 p.m. Monday night. The girl did not have life-threatening injuries.

PPD says the investigation is ongoing and no more information is available at this time.

