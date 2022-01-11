ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Country music star Gabby Barrett to headline 2022 REHAB Telethon

By Travis Ruiz
 5 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Country music star Gabby Barrett will headline the 52nd Annual West Texas Rehabilitation Center Telethon & Auction along with Sawyer Brown Jan. 22.

Barrett has quickly risen to the top in the country music world. She was crowned the Academy of Country Music’s (ACM) New Female Artist of the Year and was the youngest artist with a #1 debut on county radio in more than two decades.

“To be able to get her at this point in her career to come out to Abilene is so huge for us,” said West Texas Rehab CEO Steve Martin. “She just loves children’s charities. That’s a part of her heart and she wants to work with us.”

The 2022 telethon will also feature Sawyer Brown, Red Steagall, Brad Maule and Ariel Hutchins.

The West Texas Rehabilitation Center (WTRC) is a nonprofit outpatient organization that offers physical, occupational and speech therapy fod adult and pediatric patients. It serves more than 250 patients between their facilities in Abilene, San Angelo and Ozona.

“We are all about neighbor helping neighbor, and will treat any patient regardless of their ability to pay,” is what WTRC says.

The Telethon and Auction is the largest fundraiser for WTRC. Hundreds of items will be auctioned off, all benefiting the WTRC. Click here to see and bid on auction items.

The public is also welcome to attend the telethon in person at the Abilene Convention Center. Click here to buy tickets.

In Abilene, the telethon will air on KRBC and in San Angelo it will air on KSAN from 7 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 22. It will also be streamed on BigCountryHomepage.com and ConchoValleyHomepage.com .

A preview show will air on both KRBC and KSAN on Friday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, a comprehensive look at the auction items will be shown during a special show on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.

