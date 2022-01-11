ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Family of Bayern Munich Superstar ‘Approached’ By Man City to Pull Off Sensational Deal

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOI5E_0dics2aR00

If there is one position at Manchester City where Pep Guardiola is likely to have no cause for concern, it is certainly out wide.

Jack Grealish’s record-breaking transfer from Aston Villa last summer has been added to a roster already consisting of the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez this season.

To add to that, Gabriel Jesus has found a new lease of life as a right-winger, moving away from his usual role as a striker, and with Cole Palmer’s well-documented rise, the Premier League champions have no shortage of wingers at their disposal.

However, as per a new report from French outlet L’Equipe, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City ‘made attempts’ to sign Bayern Munich wideman Kingsley Coman.

It has reported that Etihad officials had been joined by fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the race for the French international's signature.

The report further claims that Manchester City ‘approached’ Kingsley Coman’s family in ‘recent months’ - who are known to be in charge of the player’s various negotiations, to understand the ‘conditions’ to make the deal possible.

However, L'Equipe further reaffirm that the player is ‘expected’ to sign a contract extension with the Bundesliga heavyweights, and the renewal has ‘never felt so close’.

While there is no denying that Kingsley Coman has been in terrific touch this season, the question remains why Pep Guardiola’s side would dip into the market for a winger, despite their plethora of top-quality options.

In addition, the primary reason why this deal seems unlikely is because buying an established striker is at the top of Manchester City’s summer plans, before they even begin to consider any other potential areas on the pitch.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Kingsley Coman
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Man City#Manchester City#French#Sport Witness#L Equipe
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann takes 'direct' aim at Man City and PSG

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has taken a swipe at Manchester City and PSG. Nagelsmann took aim at the spending power of City and PSG when discussing Bayern's January market plans. He said, "Of course I think about it, it's part of my job and personally I'm a big fan...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says title race not done despite win over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Phil Foden and Ederson Return to Starting XI, Bernardo Silva Leads the Line - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Chelsea (Premier League)

It is the battle between first and second in the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon, as reigning champions and league leaders Manchester City go toe-to-toe against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side have won 11 Premier League games on the trot, and after their professional 4-1 victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
658
Followers
3K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy