ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet parties: the surprising – and occasionally dangerous – trend for animal birthday celebrations

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vv3bF_0dicrugr00
A woman celebrating her dog's birthday with her dog (Posed by a model) Photograph: South_agency/Getty Images

Appearance: Either very jolly or entirely hellish, depending on your sensibility.

Legality: Woolly.

It cannot possibly be illegal for me to have a lovely birthday party for my adorable kitten. Let me ask you this: have you tried throwing a birthday party for a pet in China?

Of course not. Well, don’t. A recent party for a dog named Doudou, in the city of Changsha, ended with the police threatening to open fire if something similar happened again.

On the dog? No, on any drones used without permission. Doudou’s owner spent 100,000 yuan (£11,500) renting 520 illuminated drones to fly in formation above the city, showing the dog in a hat popping out of a box. The city operates a strict no-fly zone for drone displays, and this apparently extends to wildly elaborate dog-based celebrations.

OK, in that instance I can see how a pet birthday would be legally iffy. Also, one that happened in India last week ended in arrests, too.

What? Abby the dog from Ahmedabad had a birthday party that was widely attended, and three guests were promptly arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

But if I avoid ostentatious drone displays and public health violations, should I still have a birthday party for my pet? No.

Why not? Because they’re stupid, that’s why.

But celebrities do it. Well, sure. Dua Lipa threw her dog a party, complete with cakes and hats, last year. And Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently made a cake to celebrate their dog Gino’s second birthday.

Aw, I bet Gino loved that. He didn’t! They posted an Instagram story of Gino sitting in front of the cake looking massively nonplussed. This is because Gino is a dog and therefore places no value in the human concept of birthdays.

It’s still cute, though. No, it’s gratuitously vain. Your dog is your dog. It can’t read the loving inscription you had iced on its cake and hats probably irritate it beyond all comprehension.

So you’re saying that pet birthday parties don’t actually have anything to do with the animals? That’s right. They’re all about the owners, who are all hideous attention-seekers. You know what pet birthday parties are? They’re gender reveal parties for the non-pregnant.

But I love my pet. That’s fine. You’re allowed to love your animals! Animals are nice. But anyone who throws their pet a birthday party should be forced to live in a kennel. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

Do say: “Pet birthday parties are annoying and pointless.”

Don’t say: “That said, I do have a houseplant that turns three next week. Bring a bottle.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
Telegraph

Pictured: Amazing shots of the world's most vicious creatures

From cannibal crocodiles to cinematographic sharks and deadly blue vipers and headless zebras - welcome to 2021's most vicious animals. One image showcased this year shows a male lion pouncing on a young hippopotamus. Two images captured in Kruger National Park in South Africa show the moment an impala kicks...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Birthday Parties#Birthday Party#Instagram
spectrumnews1.com

Second Chance Animal shelter reminding pet owners cold temperatures can be dangerous for pets

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The frigid temperatures not only pose a danger to people, but also their pets. Second Chance Animal Services CEO Sheryl Blancato said if it's too cold for you outside, it's too cold for your pet. She advises against leaving pets in cold cars. She says cold cars and hot cars have the same issues, and it can get very cold very quick, especially for smaller animals.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI
foodcontessa.com

Unexpected How Adorable Puppies Discovered Playing with Abandoned Newborn in a Field

An abandoned newborn infant was discovered snuggling with a litter of pups. The kid was discovered in the Saristal hamlet of Lormi, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, and has since been christened “Akanksha.” When the baby’s screams were heard, a group of locals was “going out for their regular tasks.”
ANIMALS
InspireMore

In This Viral Video, It Is A Truth Universally Acknowledged That Babies Don’t Like Grass.

If your baby absolutely can’t stand getting anywhere near grass, you’re not alone. As little ones grow and develop, they go through a period of time where their nervous system makes them much more sensitive to certain textures, sights, and sounds. Each child may have something in particular they’re not a fan of, but a disdain for grass seems to be universal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iheart.com

Bobby Threw Surprise 30th Birthday Party for His Wife Caitlin

He first woke up Caitlin with a birthday gift before he left for work. Then, while he was at work, he sent someone to their house to give her a massage. He then planned a surprise birthday party with her friends and family, and was super happy when he was actually able to pull off the surprise. He convinced her they were just going to a birthday dinner with a few friends with a surprise happening at dinner. However, when they arrived Bones had planned a party complete with a big light up sign, specialty drinks, a DJ, her friends and her family who came into town.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

116K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy