FORECAST: Dry Wednesday...few showers Thursday AM

By Derek Beasley
5 days ago
 5 days ago
FORECAST:

Expect lighter winds overnight with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 50s to near 60. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday and it will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. It will remain mostly cloudy overnight Wednesday with a chance for showers by Thursday morning as another cold front moves through the area. This front will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air to the region for Friday and the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the next opportunity for rain will come later Sunday as yet another cold front moves through the region. This will be part of the same storm system that could bring significant snow and ice to parts of the South, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast into early next week, so keep this in mind if you have travel plans north later this weekend into Monday of next week. We will be tracking thunderstorm potential, although right now it appears that any threat for severe weather will be low. Cooler weather will continue into next week for Martin Luther King Day through Tuesday before we see some modification of the temperatures by late week. Highs will reach around 70 each day with lows on either side of 50 through Tuesday.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX

