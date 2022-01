CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Option 4 in our Mayfield Matrix series is probably the least likely -- what if the Browns just went ahead and signed Baker Mayfield to a short extension? The model here is the three-year extension that Jacksonville a bit unexpectedly gave to Blake Bortles in February of 2018 as he was entering his fifth season. It showed faith in an inconsistent QB, though the Jags had just made the AFC Championship Game. It didn’t work out long term. Bortles was benched in Year 5 and then let go.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO