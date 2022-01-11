ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Outdoors: Wild game dinners a wintertime tradition at area outdoors clubs

By By Matt Markey / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANFiW_0dicqz4H00

OTTAWA LAKE — A group of guys who had been buddies in their high school days at Whitmer, Bedford, and Whiteford got together about 70 years ago and hatched an informal organization.

It was their love of hunting and fishing, their common work ethic as young members of the trades, and their enjoyment of all that the outdoors had to offer that cemented their friendship.

Today, the Great Northern Sportsman Club they created has a home on about six acres on Pelton Lane, just a strong 3-iron swing north of the Ohio line. The foundation that those guys in their 20s put down back in 1953 remains solid, even as the third generation of some of the founding members' families are added to the club's roster.

Despite the decades that have peeled off the calendar, the affinity for the outdoors and the desire to share its wealth of wonders remains solidly in place. So on Jan. 28 the club will invite everyone to join them at St. Clement Hall on Tremainsville Road for a wild game dinner that will provide the opportunity to sample elk, turtle, pheasant, bison, alligator, venison, and more.

The meal, which includes soft drinks and beer, will cost $35. The comradery, the stories, the outdoors fellowship, and the opportunity to take back one of the area's wintertime traditions in a safe and sanitized environment — there is no charge for all of that.

Like many organizations, the Great Northern Sportsman Club had to cancel last year's wild game dinner as another casualty of the pandemic. Robb Spalding from Great Northern said the club will go to great lengths to make this month's event a safe and enjoyable evening.

“We talked about it and just decided we needed to get back to doing the things that we feel are so important,” Spalding said. “Of course, we will do things somewhat differently due to the virus, with plenty of sanitizer around and all of our servers will be masked and gloved, but this is such a fun night for so many people. We didn't want to see another year lost.”

The menu is tantalizing, since it includes elk and venison meatballs, bison roasts, and something you likely won't find on any restaurant menu on the planet – elk golabki – an elk-stuffed cabbage roll, with maybe some chopped onion and rice packed around the meat.

“We want to offer a good variety of wild game for people that enjoy these dishes, and for people who have never had the chance to try pheasant, alligator, or elk,” Spalding said. “The feedback we've had on past wild game dinners has been great. This is an opportunity to try a dozen things you've never had before.”

Spalding said the wild game dinner is an important part of the role the club plays in the community. Great Northern members also work with the Wounded Warriors Project, they have helped out with the funds to send kids to the Michigan United Conservation Clubs Youth Camp, and they open up the club for trap shoots.

The bond to the place is significant – Spalding spent a lot of time at the club with his late father Bud, and Spalding's son Alex is also a member of Great Northern.

“I essentially grew up out at the club, going there with my dad and just being a kid, exploring out in the woods and enjoying being outdoors,” he said. “People bring their kids out and it provides the opportunity to teach them the right way, whether it is handling a firearm in a safe manner, using a bow, or respecting nature.”

The club, which has about 35 members, has a two-story lodge with a full kitchen, bar, and outbuildings. The members hold fish frys at the club’s facility during Lent but move to St. Clement Hall to accommodate a large crowd for the annual wild game dinner.

■ The details: Tickets for the Jan. 28 wild game dinner at St. Clement Hall cost $35 and are available by calling Robb Spalding at 419-514-7258. Dinner is served beginning at 5:30 and soft drinks and beer are included. Besides a wide variety of wild game, the event will also feature raffles, including gun raffles.

■ Sertoma Club: Fort Meigs Sertoma/Sertoma Club of Whitehouse will hold its 46th Annual Wild Game Dinner on Jan. 21 from 6-11 p.m. at the Whitehouse American Legion, located at 6910 Providence St. The $50 donation tickets for the dinner include a chance to win several firearms, including a Kimber Micro 9mm pistol or a Russian Red AK-47. For ticket information visit the Sertoma Club of Whitehouse Facebook page .

■ South Side: On Feb. 26 the South Side Sportsmen's Club will be holding its 15th Wild Game Dinner from 5:30-11 p.m. at the Glass City Boardwalk on East Broadway in Moline. Pheasant enchiladas, roasted venison quarters, pheasant paprikash, venison meatloaf, and other wild game dishes will be served buffet style, along with appetizers. Beer, wine, and soft drinks are included and a cash bar will be available for other drinks. The ticket donation is $40 in advance, and $45 at the door, with a $15 price for children 15-and-under. Entertainment will be provided by Johnny Rodriguez, and the evening will include raffles with guns provided by Fin Feather Fur Outfitters. For tickets and information, contact Larry Kahl at 419-509-3380.

Comments / 0

Related
Montrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: The know on the brown trout

I was really bored the other day, so I kicked on the television just to add to the boredom. The channel stopped on one of those fishing shows where a couple of guys buzz around a lake in a go-fast boat and intermittently catch an occasional fish. The conversation between the two anglers included several often-misinterpreted phrases.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Star-Herald

Explore the wilds of the area with the Family Nature Club

A recently-launched family program seeks to foster a love of nature in children and their parents. Launched in November, the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies’ Family Nature Club series aims to show people the natural wonders available in the heart of Scottsbluff. The Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Eye On Annapolis

The Best Winter Outdoor Activities

People either love or hate winter. Some complain about the cold, while others wear warmer clothes and have a list of things to prepare for the holidays. Indeed, winter can offer lots of great adventures if you are not afraid to freeze your nose and get some tingles in your fingers. It’s not just for kids, too, of course. Lots of adults can still enjoy winter outdoor activities. There is just something magical about winter that makes everything look different and uplifting. Winters bring out the child in you. So don’t deprive them of some fun!
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
springvillejournal.com

Rod, Gun & Game: Trust the magic of new beginnings in the outdoors

As a 9-year old wild-eyed kid, I can recall my favorite Aunt Irene telling me, “Time flies by! Don’t wish to be older too fast. You’ll get there plenty fast.” I wanted to be 16 to drive a real car and go fishing more often. My dad worked long days from Monday through Friday as a design draftsman and when Saturday rolled around, I was ready with red worms and fishing rods before sunrise. I guess it was about nine o’clock before dad was finished with coffee and breakfast. It was only then that we would head for the car and go fishing to the creek, but only for an hour. It was never long enough! Maybe that’s why I always wanted to go back. Buffalo Creek at Blossom was our favorite spot. Smallmouth bass and rock bass were prolific there, and believe it or not, in May, the most giant smallmouth bass from Lake Erie would swim all the way to the dam to spawn. 5-pounders! That’s a long swim.
HOBBIES
Lincoln Journal Star

Outdoors calendar, 1/9

Seminar — Explore Hunting, 4-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The 10-week course is designed for beginners. Students can earn firearm hunter education and bowhunter education course certificates through the class. Ages 11 and up. Cost: $125. Register: https://bit.ly/35AnnZ9. MONDAY. Permit applications...
LIFESTYLE
chambanamoms.com

Have the Ultimate Outdoor Winter in the Champaign-Urbana Area

How to enjoy the great outdoors during a Champaign-Urbana winter. Bundle up, put on your boots, and get ready to enjoy everything outdoors with your kids. Champaign-Urbana is filled with and surrounded by picturesque nature escapes. Spending time together in nature as a family is great for mental and physical health, and we think you will experience the benefits first-hand rather quickly as you head out with your family. Winter time is no exception – you just need to be prepared for the elements!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newsdakota.com

Our Outdoors: Bringing Balance

Now You See Me. Stands of grass on idled land enrolled in CRP or other conservation programs give pheasants cover from predators, limit the impact of hot summers and harsh winters and provide benefits to society. Simonson Photo. In college, at the local grocery store was one of those old-timey...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Wild Game#Restaurant#Great Outdoors#Great Northern
Lexington Progress

Outdoor Truths

Each morning I walked about three-fourths of a mile to get to my stand. I had cut limbs and bushes out of the way and yet there was one area where I had to navigate around several tree-laps and weeds. I could have gone another way, but this seemed to be the best direction if I was to leave the smallest footprint. The problem was not maneuvering the fallen trees, it was dodging those little cockleburs that attached themselves to my clothes. Every morning, while watching deer, I found myself picking off burr after burr without ever getting them all. One evening, after a hunt, I had the great idea of just putting the infested clothing in the wash and letting an agitator get rid of my agitation. It didn’t work. Those little things hung on like a kid at a water park. They say these were the inspiration behind Velcro. I can’t help but believe this to be true. When you think about the real reason for these clingers, it is pretty simple to understand. This is the way these nasty weeds spread to other areas. They produce a seed (the cocklebur) and when some animal comes by the seed attaches itself to the fur and is carried away to another area. The burr is then picked off and left to germinate – if it has attached itself to the right source that is. Otherwise, as I later found out, the…
LEXINGTON, TN
Mining Journal

Outdoors North

“This time tomorrow we might all be packed and gone. I believe it’s best we carry on.” — Gordon Lightfoot. There was certainly a stiffness to the new year as it rolled itself out before me, a stiffness that I could feel in my bones and body as I headed outside for my first hike of a fresh calendar of days.
LIFESTYLE
eastaurorany.com

Column: Rod, Gun and Game: Ice Fishing: The next Outdoor Fun Season!

When winter arrives in Western New York, it can happen overnight. Some folks grimace a bit, reach for their wool gloves and can’t wait for the weekends to stay inside to absorb the next new movie on the flat-screen or read a book. They don’t have to handle their ice-cold steering wheel for a day or two. Hey, if that’s your lifestyle, enjoy!
HOBBIES
Pottsville Republican Herald

OUTDOORS: Brunswick stew: A small game recipe for the ages

Winter is one of the best times of the year to pursue gray squirrels. With deciduous treetops long vacated by leaves, an open canopy above and crunchy blanket below give silent hunters with patient and watchful eyes a terrific advantage over busy bushytails forever on the move.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Union-Recorder

OUTDOORS: Rules of the rabbit hunt

A well-thought-out and properly planned rabbit hunt is a thing of beauty. It has several major parts, and they must all be taken seriously. If you slack off or miss one, the hunt will suffer and your standing in the group will drop. First, the group: You need a solid...
ANIMALS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Outdoor Corner: A Close Call

It was just like any other day, Buddy Fuentes and Luby Russo planned a fishing trip and headed down the bayou to Theriot to meet at Falgout Canal Landing to fish Lake DeCade. Both guys owned camps along Bayou Dularge for years, so fishing together was a pastime the pair enjoyed many times before. The pair recently sold their camps, so it takes a little more effort as Buddy travels from Ascension Parish and Luby from Lafayette, but they still do it.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
5 On Your Side

Snow ice cream: A wintertime tradition in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A special wintertime treat can be stirred up in kitchens across the St. Louis area this weekend…. It’s a tradition carried on by St. Louisans year after year. If you’re up for giving it a try, it can be made with items you probably already have in your kitchen, along with the snow outside your door.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Bridge club's New Year’s Dinner and Game

The Allison Bridge Club held its New Year’s dinner and game on Jan. 6. The evening included 24 players at six tables engaged in five rounds of play. The results for the Thursday Evening Pairs Game included:. In North–South Place A, Ann Servatius and Kay Sewell received first place...
MIDLAND, TX
Omaha.com

Omaha area boasts lots of outdoor activities, even when it is cold

It’s always so tempting to spend the coldest days of winter bundled inside on the couch, watching a movie. But somehow, those sunny, 30 degree days start to seem warmer and the kids get antsy stuck inside. So here’s some fun activities to get you off the couch and...
OMAHA, NE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Officials Urge Caution Regarding Area Ice Fishing

Many Iowans aren’t big fans of recent subzero weather, when high temperatures in some areas won’t even get above zero, but for others, the ice is nice. Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau, says given the unusually warm December we had, Iowans who love ice fishing are having to be patient, or head north.
IOWA STATE
thesunontheweb.com

We Live Outdoors

This Canada Lynx yawns after a long winter’s nap at ZooAmerica on Saturday, Jan. 8. For the Lynx, the bitter cold is merely a mild chill compared to what we humans feel. For more, see the Photo Album on Page 3.
ANIMALS
burlington-record.com

Outdoor Corner: An Unexpected Diamond

We traveled through seven states on our recent vacation, enjoying some of the great sights and mountains that we planned for. There were a few places and things we experienced and saw that weren’t planned for, like the waterfall in Bella Vista, Ark., we visited on a short hike.
BURLINGTON, CO
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy