Outdoors: Wild game dinners a wintertime tradition at area outdoors clubs

OTTAWA LAKE — A group of guys who had been buddies in their high school days at Whitmer, Bedford, and Whiteford got together about 70 years ago and hatched an informal organization.

It was their love of hunting and fishing, their common work ethic as young members of the trades, and their enjoyment of all that the outdoors had to offer that cemented their friendship.

Today, the Great Northern Sportsman Club they created has a home on about six acres on Pelton Lane, just a strong 3-iron swing north of the Ohio line. The foundation that those guys in their 20s put down back in 1953 remains solid, even as the third generation of some of the founding members' families are added to the club's roster.

Despite the decades that have peeled off the calendar, the affinity for the outdoors and the desire to share its wealth of wonders remains solidly in place. So on Jan. 28 the club will invite everyone to join them at St. Clement Hall on Tremainsville Road for a wild game dinner that will provide the opportunity to sample elk, turtle, pheasant, bison, alligator, venison, and more.

The meal, which includes soft drinks and beer, will cost $35. The comradery, the stories, the outdoors fellowship, and the opportunity to take back one of the area's wintertime traditions in a safe and sanitized environment — there is no charge for all of that.

Like many organizations, the Great Northern Sportsman Club had to cancel last year's wild game dinner as another casualty of the pandemic. Robb Spalding from Great Northern said the club will go to great lengths to make this month's event a safe and enjoyable evening.

“We talked about it and just decided we needed to get back to doing the things that we feel are so important,” Spalding said. “Of course, we will do things somewhat differently due to the virus, with plenty of sanitizer around and all of our servers will be masked and gloved, but this is such a fun night for so many people. We didn't want to see another year lost.”

The menu is tantalizing, since it includes elk and venison meatballs, bison roasts, and something you likely won't find on any restaurant menu on the planet – elk golabki – an elk-stuffed cabbage roll, with maybe some chopped onion and rice packed around the meat.

“We want to offer a good variety of wild game for people that enjoy these dishes, and for people who have never had the chance to try pheasant, alligator, or elk,” Spalding said. “The feedback we've had on past wild game dinners has been great. This is an opportunity to try a dozen things you've never had before.”

Spalding said the wild game dinner is an important part of the role the club plays in the community. Great Northern members also work with the Wounded Warriors Project, they have helped out with the funds to send kids to the Michigan United Conservation Clubs Youth Camp, and they open up the club for trap shoots.

The bond to the place is significant – Spalding spent a lot of time at the club with his late father Bud, and Spalding's son Alex is also a member of Great Northern.

“I essentially grew up out at the club, going there with my dad and just being a kid, exploring out in the woods and enjoying being outdoors,” he said. “People bring their kids out and it provides the opportunity to teach them the right way, whether it is handling a firearm in a safe manner, using a bow, or respecting nature.”

The club, which has about 35 members, has a two-story lodge with a full kitchen, bar, and outbuildings. The members hold fish frys at the club’s facility during Lent but move to St. Clement Hall to accommodate a large crowd for the annual wild game dinner.

■ The details: Tickets for the Jan. 28 wild game dinner at St. Clement Hall cost $35 and are available by calling Robb Spalding at 419-514-7258. Dinner is served beginning at 5:30 and soft drinks and beer are included. Besides a wide variety of wild game, the event will also feature raffles, including gun raffles.

■ Sertoma Club: Fort Meigs Sertoma/Sertoma Club of Whitehouse will hold its 46th Annual Wild Game Dinner on Jan. 21 from 6-11 p.m. at the Whitehouse American Legion, located at 6910 Providence St. The $50 donation tickets for the dinner include a chance to win several firearms, including a Kimber Micro 9mm pistol or a Russian Red AK-47. For ticket information visit the Sertoma Club of Whitehouse Facebook page .

■ South Side: On Feb. 26 the South Side Sportsmen's Club will be holding its 15th Wild Game Dinner from 5:30-11 p.m. at the Glass City Boardwalk on East Broadway in Moline. Pheasant enchiladas, roasted venison quarters, pheasant paprikash, venison meatloaf, and other wild game dishes will be served buffet style, along with appetizers. Beer, wine, and soft drinks are included and a cash bar will be available for other drinks. The ticket donation is $40 in advance, and $45 at the door, with a $15 price for children 15-and-under. Entertainment will be provided by Johnny Rodriguez, and the evening will include raffles with guns provided by Fin Feather Fur Outfitters. For tickets and information, contact Larry Kahl at 419-509-3380.