From ladyada – girls only want one thing – and thats a tiny lil console game emulator. this ‘gamer bff’ is something a QT Py can plug into – and provides a 1.3″ 240×240 TFT, 10 buttons, micro SD card, on/off switch and lipo charger. the buttons and backlight are handled by an AW9523 gpio expander. the large yellow rectangle is our 350mAh battery which will fit in the top half we think. only thing im still pondering: 8mm buzzer to make some kinda quiet beeps and bloops? or headphone jack which will give better quality audio but of course now you need wired headphones. can’t really fit both! sorta leaning towards the headphone jack. we think with the esp32 pico QT Py this could run quite a few emulators that have been ported over.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO