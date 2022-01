Was Brandon Staley’s First Season A Success, Or A Failure?. There were things that seemed a lot different about this Chargers team than the teams from the previous years. Unfortunately, there was much of the same that we have grown used to. Whether it’s a last-second loss, a blown lead, or one area of the team ruining exceptional quarterback play. There were many reasons to be disappointed about the end result, but also so many reasons to be optimistic about the future.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO