Police arrest wrong-way driver following crash in Montville
MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a driver in connection to a wrong-way crash on Route 2A in Montville.
State police responded to the crash on Jan. 9 around 11:30 p.m. Officials determined that the driver, identified as James Miles Tanner, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 2A.
That’s when police said Tanner side-swiped another car.
Tanner was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in proper lane, and driving wrong way. He was given a $1,500 bond and will appear in court in February.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
No one was injured in the crash.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 4