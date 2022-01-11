ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, CT

Police arrest wrong-way driver following crash in Montville

By Ellie Stamp
 5 days ago

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a driver in connection to a wrong-way crash on Route 2A in Montville.


State police responded to the crash on Jan. 9 around 11:30 p.m. Officials determined that the driver, identified as James Miles Tanner, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 2A.
That’s when police said Tanner side-swiped another car.


Tanner was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in proper lane, and driving wrong way. He was given a $1,500 bond and will appear in court in February.


No one was injured in the crash.

Comments / 4

Blessed Be
5d ago

lol he was charged with driving in a improper Lane hahahahaha....you got to be kidding me....he was on the wrong side of the highway they were all improper lanes..

Linda Me
5d ago

wat the hell is wrong with these stupid people with a license and yet they feel free to drive while intoxicated?🙄🙄

WTNH

