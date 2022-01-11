Police arrest wrong-way driver following crash in Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a driver in connection to a wrong-way crash on Route 2A in Montville.



State police responded to the crash on Jan. 9 around 11:30 p.m. Officials determined that the driver, identified as James Miles Tanner, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 2A.

That’s when police said Tanner side-swiped another car.



Tanner was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in proper lane, and driving wrong way. He was given a $1,500 bond and will appear in court in February.



No one was injured in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.